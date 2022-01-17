Has the betrayal of the Secret Annex finally been resolved? Generations of researchers pondered a question that was never answered: who tipped off the German occupiers in August 1944 about the hiding place of Anne Frank and her family? An international ‘cold case team’ claims to have found the suspected traitor after six years of investigation. The man who tipped the German authorities about the Frank family’s whereabouts, the team says, was “very likely” the Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh.

It’s a remarkable conclusion – the name Van den Bergh, although well known, was never at the top of lists of possible traitors. The researchers came to him through modern police methods, as is described in the book Anne Frank’s Betrayal by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan.

They have no hard evidence, and the notary can no longer defend himself: he died in 1950. But if anyone had the knowledge, motive and opportunity to commit the betrayal, the team argues, it was Van den Bergh.

Is the accusation correct? Dutch experts in the field of the persecution of the Jews are now reacting for the first time to the scoop, which had a strict embargo until Monday morning. And while they admire the efforts of the cold case team, they are highly critical of the findings. The team’s reasoning is either far-fetched, they say, or based on erroneous assumptions.

Their main criticism: the evidence is too thin. “The researchers have worked hard and looked in every nook and cranny, I don’t want to diminish that,” says Johannes Houwink ten Cate, researcher at the Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies NIOD and professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at the University. from Amsterdam. “But with great accusations comes great evidence. And there are none.”

Copy of the note

The historians’ criticism is not so much aimed at the pièce de résistance of the cold case team: the anonymous note. Shortly after the liberation Otto Frank, Anne’s father, received an anonymous letter in which Van der Bergh was tipped off as the informant of his hiding place.

The existence of the note was known: researchers David Barnouw and Gerrold van der Stroom briefly mentioned it almost twenty years ago in their book Who betrayed Anne Frank? But now investigators have found a copy typed by Otto Frank in old police files. A “wonderful find”, says historian Gertjan Broek of the Anne Frank House, who has already investigated the betrayal. He thinks the investigation of the cold case team is “definitely worth a compliment”.

Only: basing the entire suspicion on one anonymous note – even if you have a copy in your hands – is also “very speculative”, according to Houwink ten Cate. According to the cold case team, Frank knew who the traitor was, but he did not want his name to be known.

Sullivan’s book discusses in detail Frank’s motives for doing so. He did not want to burden Van den Bergh’s children and, moreover, he feared that the traitor’s Jewish background would play into the hands of anti-Semitism. Houwink ten Cate calls this reasoning “Pretty grubby”. “Would the fact that he was a Jew really outweighed the need for Otto Frank to find a accomplice in the murder of his family?”

Historian David Barnouw, who was the first to write about the note, “was open to the idea that more would be found” about the betrayal of the Secret Annex. But the conclusions are “too short-sighted,” he says. “The researchers wrote things like: ‘It was quite conceivable that …’ or ‘The team thought there was a good chance that …’ And Van den Bergh should hang in the last chapter.”

Address lists

Historians have criticized the most acute criticism of the central role that the Jewish Council is given in the evidence. As a prominent notary, Van den Bergh was a member of this highly controversial body, which was used by the Germans for the deportation of Dutch Jews. This would have given him access to one or more lists with hiding addresses of Jews, which he would have handed over to the Germans when he himself threatened to be deported in 1944. The address of the Frank family was on such a list.

Only: there is no proof whatsoever for the existence of those address lists, says Johannes Houwink ten Cate. “In thirty-five years of research I have never come across anything about it.” Leiden historian Bart van der Boom, whose book about the Jewish Council will be published in April, goes one step further. He calls it “incomprehensible” and “outrageous” that the investigators base their accusation on a story that is “complete nonsense.” “What they provide to sources for the existence of those lists is really wafer-thin, and far too little to brand anyone worldwide as the traitor to Anne Frank.” Van der Boom also finds that it has not been made plausible how the Jewish Council obtained the addresses.

The passages about the Jewish Council in the book, says Van der Boom, are in any case “chock full of errors”. Sullivan writes, for example, that the council drew up lists of who should be deported. Van der Boom: “It has been known for a long time that this is untrue. It is a myth that was spread after the war by Germans who wanted to exonerate themselves.”

Motifs

Another target of criticism are the motives that the researchers attribute to the suspect notary. If Van den Bergh had such a list, why did he only tip the Germans about the Frank family in the summer of 1944 – almost a year after the dissolution of the Jewish Council?

The cold case team thinks that Van den Bergh kept the lists on hand, as ‘change money’ in case he was in danger of being endangered himself. Unbelievable, says Johannes Houwink ten Cate. “In the summer of 1944, Van den Bergh himself was now in hiding, as we know from Petra van den Boomgaard’s dissertation. Why would you want to be flattered by the Germans from hiding? Then you just draw attention to you.”

Issues of betrayal during the occupation are “virtually insoluble”, says Houwink ten Cate. “I always advise people not to dive in. After the war, the culprits kept quiet, and 95 percent of the archives about the persecution of the Jews were destroyed by the Nazis. You can’t get it done.”

Even after reading the new research, David Barnouw sticks to his theory from twenty years ago: the traitor was probably someone from the neighborhood who saw something. “I think there is little chance that the definitive answer will ever be found.”