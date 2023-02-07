New love for Anna Tatangelo? The singer would be at Paris with what could be his new flame. After Gigi D’Alessio and flirting with Livio Corifor Tatangelo there could be a new person in her life.

The clues all come from social media as often happens in recent years. Anna has published several shots of dishes but there have always been two dishes. Who are you sharing your Paris vacation with? Many have thought of a new flirt for the singer ignoring the fact that she could be a friend or a member of her family.

Source: web

But if it had been a harmless person then the singer would have calmly shown her in the stories or mentioned her, but no, she always wanted to keep a certain confidentiality about who accompanied her.

Well, the possible scoop on Tatangelo’s new flame came from the gossip expert Deianeira Marzano who on Instagram received a report that would seem to reveal the mysterious identity.

It would be the model Matthias Narducci which would share the same hotel as Anna Tatangelo and the clue comes from the places recorded by both in the Instagram stories. But not only because Deianira has also published what could be the first public photo together between Anna and Mattia. A shot that sees them sitting at a table in a restaurant facing each other.

We don’t have much news about Mattia, we know that he is a model who has walked for several important fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Guess, passing through Cucinelli, Versace and Giorgio Armani. For now, obviously none of the couple wanted to comment on the flirtation.

It is probable that the two are still getting to know each other and do not want to rush too much by making the relationship public. On the other hand, Anna Tatangelo comes from a fairly recent break with Livio Cori and since then the singer has dedicated herself only to her son Andrea.