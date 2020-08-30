Ankita shared photos on Instagram Ankita shared her pictures on Instagram and wrote that even though women shed tears over small things, they face big problems with a laugh.

‘Laughs handles hard’ Ankita, sharing her pictures in a pink sari, wrote, “Girls cry over trivial matters, but handle the biggest laughs of life.”

‘Sushant-Ankita was not in touch for four years’ It is worth mentioning that Riya Chakraborty raised many questions on Ankita Lokhande in her interview in the past. Riya said that Ankita was not in touch with Sushant for the last 4 years. In such a situation, Ankita says that Sushant messaged him and shared his problem in relationship, it is wrong.

Riya claims Sushant used to pay EMI Riya Chakraborty even said that Ankita is showing herself to be ‘widow’ of Sushant. While she was not in touch with Sushant for the last four years. Riya claimed to have checked Sushant’s phone, he did not talk to Ankita. Riya also said that Sushant used to pay EMI of Ankita’s house.

‘Sushant had a message during Manikarnika’ Ankita Lokhande has also made many allegations against Riya since the FIR on Riya Chakraborty in Patna. Ankita says that Sushant was upset with Riya and Rishta and Sushant messaged her while shooting for ‘Manikarnika’.

Ankita told Riya’s claims false Ankita also claimed that Riya’s claim was false, in which she said that Sushant had gone into depression in 2013 as well and had to get a doctor examined at that time. When Riya said that Sushant was afraid to board the plane, Ankita posted a video of Sushant the next day in which he is flying the plane. Riya says Sushant was ‘claustrophobic’ and used to eat medicine for it.

While the CBI, ED and NCB are under investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case, the people associated with them are also involved in mutual charges. About a month and a half after Sushant’s death, Ankita Lokhande made several allegations against Riya Chakraborty in the interview. When Riya gave an interview in the past, Ankita and Sushant’s relationship raised many questions. Ankita Lokhande also responded in kind to Riya’s allegations. Now Ankita has posted a new post. However, this post is about women’s empowerment. But it seems that their reference is towards Riya Chakravati!