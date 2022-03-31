Abandoned has not been canceledthe developer Blue Box Game Studios kept us from clarifying the matter officially on the platform Twitterwhere he was able to clarify the fact that recent rumors are not true, and that development is actually progressing successfully.

The problems arose after, due to some unclear reason, the software house deleted the previous statements from the platform, as detailed in this article. Simple further communication problems as we have already seen several apparently however, with the situation that is decidedly more rosy than expected. Find below the official translated statement of the authors who have investigated the matter.

Our response to the Cancellation rumors: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

Recently, we have been bombarded with inquiries and questions regarding the state of development of Abandoned. Regarding the latest rumors about the cancellation of the game, the answer is that it is false information. We are working on the reveal through the Realtime Experience app and on the online channels with the prologue of the game. This was originally intended for the first quarter of year of 2022, but unfortunately we are not ready yet as we have underestimated our development roadmap. First, we postponed the reveal and release of the Abandoned prologue. We will release the latter when it is stable, beautiful and ready. We are aware of your frustration and sincerely apologize for it. We will continue to work on the game and let you know as soon as it is ready.

We therefore do not know at the moment when further information regarding Abandoned will show up, but the fact that the game has not been canceled is certainly a big step forward, given the absence of news from the authors that there has been over the last few months. All that remains is to wait for more news on the issue in order to find out more.