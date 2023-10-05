If you thought you had heard the last of the VAR speech surrounding Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, you were sorely mistaken.
Luis Diaz’s goal against Spurs was wrongly ruled out for offside after a VAR call, with the Reds justifiably frustrated by a decision that cost them Premier League points.
However, conspiracy theorists have come out in droves, with a social media frenzy sparking strong reactions from football fans around the world.
Adding fuel to the already out-of-control fire, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has stated that he believes his team’s clash with Tottenham should be replayed as a result of the error. While the German admitted there was little chance of his wish coming true, he did not rule out a formal application to the Premier League.
But is there any precedent for replays in the Premier League due to refereeing errors?
Despite some gigantic refereeing errors throughout the Premier League’s 31-year history, no match has ever been replayed due to a refereeing error. That doesn’t bode well for Klopp.
Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Klopp stated: “The audio [publicado por el PGMOL de la decisión del VAR] nothing changed. It’s an obvious mistake. “There should be solutions. The result should be a repeat, but it probably won’t happen.”
“The counterargument would be that it opens doors. It’s unprecedented. I’m used to bad, difficult decisions, but something like this has never happened.”
In its section “Protocol: principles, practical aspects and procedures”, the IFAB (the International Football Association Board) sets out the following criteria.
In principle, a match is not invalidated by:
Although a repeat seems unlikely at the moment, sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath has stated that it is possible.
Co-head of Sports Law at JMW Solicitors said: “Rule L18 provides that the Premier League board has the power to order a league match to be replayed provided a commission has made a recommendation to that effect under rule W51.” .
It remains to be seen how far Liverpool and Klopp are willing to go on the matter, but reports suggest the Premier League would reject any proposal for a replay.
