Unfortunately, no Mexican team has been able to win the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, although there were three teams that came close to taking the glory. The first of them was Cruz Azul, some time later Chivas and finally, before the Mexican clubs were left out of the competition, Tigres was the last to play that instance.
The Mexican clubs managed to play the South American tournament for the first time in 1998, sometimes being important entertainers, until in 2016 they stopped appearing due to calendar problems with the CONCACAF tournaments, a confederation to which Mexico had to give priority by belonging to she.
Apart from the three teams already mentioned, there were others who also tried their luck in the tournament such as América, AtlasCougars, Toluca, Morelia, Santos Laguna, scratchedXolos, Jaguars, Lion, Pachuca, saint Louis, Necaxa, Puebla Y tecos. Several of them suffering from controversial arbitrations that harmed their participation.
Back to the topic of finals, Machine managed to reach the grand final of 2001, where they faced Boca Juniors from Argentina, after eliminating on the way to River Plate Y Central Rosary. In the Ida final, the Xeneizes they hit the celestial club in the Aztec stadium for the minimum of Marcelo Delgadowhile in the Vuelta, those from LaNoria paid him with the same coin by winning in The Bombonera with as much of Francis Palencia, so everything had to be defined in the penalty shootout. That was how The Blue and Gold He won the trophy after the failures of the Chilean Paul Galdames, Alberto Hernandez and the brazilian Julio Cesar Pinheiro.
It was in 2010 when the Guadalajara was the second Mexican to reach the grand final, after having been left out due to the Influenza issue in a previous edition, having as a rival the Porto Alegre International. For the first leg, the Brazilian team took advantage by winning 1-2, with Adolf Baptist discounting for the house. For the second leg, the locals won again, now 3-2, despite goals from Marco Fabian Y Omar Bravoleaving the aggregate 5-3.
The last final was lived by the U of Nuevo Leon in 2015, from the hand of the technician Ricardo Ferretti, colliding with River Plate, a rival with whom they shared a group, tying the two clashes. The same was repeated for the Ida final when they equalized goalless in the Volcanobut in the Vuelta the Millionaires won 3-0 in the Monument Stadium.
Finally, the Eagles managed to reach the semifinals in 2000, 2002 and 2008, the same as the Sacred Flock in 2005 and 2006, while the red and black they reached fourth in 2000 and 2008, just like Morelia in 2002, Machine in 2003, tigers in 2005, America in 2007, Jaguars in 2011, Xolos in 2013 and Cougars in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Mexican #team #won #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply