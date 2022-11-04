Walter Gaitán against Héctor Adomaitis in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores between Cruz Azul and Boca Jrs in 2001. #Happy Saturday pic.twitter.com/kIs52YmSKm – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) October 8, 2016

Apart from the three teams already mentioned, there were others who also tried their luck in the tournament such as América, AtlasCougars, Toluca, Morelia, Santos Laguna, scratchedXolos, Jaguars, Lion, Pachuca, saint Louis, Necaxa, Puebla Y tecos. Several of them suffering from controversial arbitrations that harmed their participation.

A day like today, but in 2010, Chivas played its first and only Copa Libertadores final against Inter de Porto Alegre, the setting was the Beira-Rio stadium in Brazil. Starting eleven:

louis michel

Magallon

Of Moon

Araujo

Reynoso

Arellano

Bravo

Baez

Ponce

bofo

Fabian

Finally, the Eagles managed to reach the semifinals in 2000, 2002 and 2008, the same as the Sacred Flock in 2005 and 2006, while the red and black they reached fourth in 2000 and 2008, just like Morelia in 2002, Machine in 2003, tigers in 2005, America in 2007, Jaguars in 2011, Xolos in 2013 and Cougars in 2016.