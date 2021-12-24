As if it were a movie, or perhaps the future script of one, there is a survival story, like that of Police Minister Serge Gelle, who is recovering in a Madagascar hospital, along with another policeman who also arrived in the coastal city of Mahambo, after falling from the rescue helicopter in which they were traveling and swimming for 12 hours to the coast.

The downside is that the accident took place on the high seas while they were going to rescue a shipwreck. The number of people killed in that accident has risen to 64 and at least 20 others are still missing., according to the shipping agency.

A fatal accident

The ship that wrecked was a cargo ship that did not have a permit to carry passengers. It was overloaded and water flooded the engine, Reuters News commented. So far, at least 45 survivors have been rescued, and about twenty people are being searched, although there may be more.

At the accident, when they received the news, the rescue helicopter, led by 57-year-old Police Minister Gelle, moved. The helicopter fell into the sea after being caught in a gust of wind. The two survivors swam from 7.30 p.m. to 7.30 a.m. The minister used part of a seat as an aid. They have no wounds, but they do have symptoms of hypothermia. Now they are recovering in the hospital.

The president of the country has decreed a day of official mourning for the deceased of the ship Francia in Soanierana Ivongo.