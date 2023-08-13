The British announce their order number of the heavy crossover. Spoiler alert: they’ll be busy for the next few months.

Keeping principles will keep you unpopular yet legendary among a crowd of followers. For a long time, Lotus was actually the coolest brand worldwide. A kind of British Porsche, but more puristic and slightly less wrong.

@Wouter, coincidentally a Porsche owner, parries by saying that Porsches are more versatile and better built, but that is less relevant to build a Lotus. A Lotus is to make sure that the corners of the mouth are towards the ears every kilometer, permanently. That’s it. However, that does not always ensure the best sales figures.

Leading crossover is immensely popular

In recent years, things have not been going too well in terms of sales with the British sports car manufacturer. In 2021, Lotus sold 1,710 units of three models: Elise, Exige and Evora. Petrolheads quickly wanted to get hold of one of those last editions. In 2020, that number was 1,378. Around 1,500 copies on an annual basis was fine for years. To give you an idea, Porsche already sold 2,276 cars in 2022.

A year later – 2022 – was a disaster for Lotus. The three models were coming to an end and the Emira had yet to get going. Then 576 units were sold. So then we wonder, has the practical Lotus Eletre SUV made sense? Because that car is at odds with what Lotus stands for. Well, you probably feel it coming: the car is immensely popular.

Number of orders

Because Lotus has 17,000 orders in the pocket of the car designed under the direction of the recently deceased Peter Horbury. ! 17,000! That normally took them 10 years, now they have so many orders in a few months. Does this mean they’re busy in Hethel? Well no. The Lotus Eletre screws up Geely in a factory in Wuhan and is sold online. You can collect the heavy crossover (one of the heaviest cars in the Netherlands) from one of the three Lotus centers, including Van der Kooi in Houten. We should also mention that the Porsche Cayenne is built by Volkswagen in Bratislava.

In short, it seems that there is now another car brand that is experiencing a huge revival thanks to the crossover. Porsche was one of the first with the Cayenne, and now that Aston Martin (DBX), Lamborghini, (Urus), Maserati (Levante) and even Ferrari (Purosangue) have crossed the bridge, it’s just waiting for McLaren to come with such a car. Should we mourn the success? No of course not. In its kind, the Eletre is a great device. Besides, if Lotus can make cars like the Emira and Evija thanks to the Eletre, that’s fine with us!

