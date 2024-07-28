Juarez City.- The Attorney General’s Office reported that in the event of a family member or acquaintance disappearing, the person must go to the nearest prosecutor’s office as soon as possible to file a missing person report.

Remember to provide general information about the person: full name, distinguishing features and clothing.

The date of disappearance and where the person was last seen must also be provided.

You must bring a recent photograph without any type of filter and information about the person’s immediate environment, school they attend, usual activities, friends, among others.

Finally, the Prosecutor’s Office stressed that the first few hours are vital for a prompt location.