Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Sapna Choudhary, the desi queen of Haryana when she is on stage, wins the hearts of the people with her explosive performance. Sapna’s dance videos and songs are seen and liked not only in India but also abroad. During Sapna’s dance performance, her energy and expression are worth seeing. Dancing Queen Sapna has also been a ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant. Sapna has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. These fans of theirs do not forget to comment and like on their pictures and videos.

They have fought hard to reach the place where Sapna is today. People come from far and wide to see their stage dance performance. These days, a dance video of Sapna Chaudhary is going on a rampage. In the video, Sapna Haryanvi is seen performing the dance on the song ‘Bol Tere Mithe Mithe’. Sapna has rocked the stage with her dance performance. The comment box is filled with praises of Sapna.

Sapna is seen wearing a pink color salwar suit during the dance performance. Sapna is looking very cute in this look. This video of Desi Queen has been released on Rathore Cassette’s official YouTube channel. Sapna’s dance performance video on ‘Bol Tere Meetha Meetha’ has got 78 million views on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZT4X5X5Ic

Recently, Sapna has shared a picture on her Instagram account, which is becoming fiercely viral on social media. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “This year. I lost I won I cried I smiled. I was broken inside. But still I got up again and agreed to fulfill my dreams. Happy New Year to you 2021. ”