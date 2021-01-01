Sapna Choudhary Video: Whether Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos or songs, they keep crooning on social media. Famous Sapna, known as Desi Queen, has become a very popular face today. Like her dance videos and songs, her pictures also go viral on social media. The number of dream seekers is increasing continuously. He has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Sapna married Haryana’s famous singer-writer Veer Sahu last year. After their wedding photos surfaced on social media, their fans were surprised. She gave birth to a son in October 2020.

These days, a dance video of Sapna Chaudhary is fiercely making headlines. In the video, Sapna is looking very cute dancing. In the video, Sapna Haryanvi is seen dancing to the song ‘Julf Hawa Me Lehrae’. Sapna’s look and dance in the video is worth watching. Sapna is looking gorgeous wearing a red suit. This dance video of him is being watched fiercely on YouTube. The comment box is filled with praises of Sapna.

This video of Sapna dancing to Haryanvi song ‘Zulf Hawa Mein Lehrawe’ has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Trimurti Cassette. The song is sung by Vishwajit Chaudhary. The lyrics have been written by Rakesh Dhirana.

Recently, Sapna has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram. More than 97 thousand likes have come on this picture of him. Sharing the photo, Sapna Chaudhary wrote the caption, “Emphasize as much as … this is just the beginning … what you say with your mouth .. What is the matter.”