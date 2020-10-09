Hard work in the beginning Being from Haryana region, Sapna Chaudhary has got good height and health genetically. But it is not that Sapna had to do anything for her fitness. – Let me tell you that Sapna has been sweating in gym for many hours to tone her body. After that, he has got a beautiful and fragile body. However, dance is a great exercise in itself and dancers can take care of fitness with regular practice. But yoga and exercise play a huge role in toning the body and improving body language.

Cardio and weight lifting -Sapna Chaudhary has been doing cardio and weight lifting to maintain her fitness. Both these exercises work to slim the body. In addition, it also makes the muscles strong inside.

Diet takes special care -Sapna Chaudhary starts her day with lemonade. Also, at any time of the day, she prefers drinking herbal tea instead of tea and coconut water instead of cold drinks. All these natural things do not allow pollution and stress to affect Sapna’s skin. This is a big reason why Sapna’s skin looks glowing and bright all the time.

Breakfast – Lunch and Dinner -Sapna likes to have heavy food at Breakfast. So that enough energy can be available to work throughout the day. Sapna likes to have breakfast dishes made with whole grains, sprouts and eggs. Sapna Chaudhary likes to eat green vegetables and lentils in Lancha. If you pay attention to their diet chart, then they pay great attention to their diet and timing to enhance their natural beauty. – Usually where celebrities stay up all night and eat late at night. At the same time, Sapna Chaudhary eats dinner before 8 pm. Also try to sleep as fast as possible. So that the body gets full time for its natural repairing and sleep.

Dinner favorite -Sapna Chaudhary likes to eat dishes prepared with boiled chicken and cheese at dinner. These foods are difficult to digest at night, a little difficult for the digestive system. So taking dinner 2-3 hours before bedtime maintains Sapna’s fitness.