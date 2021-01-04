Haryanvi dancer and actor Pranjal Dahiya’s new song ‘Kaitan de kache’ has been released. Mukesh Pabnava has acted with Pranjal Dahiya in this song. This second song of Pranjal Dahiya was released in the year 2021. The song is sung by Renuka Pawar and Vishwajit Chaudhary. Mukesh Jaji has written the song, while Aman Jaji has given the music. Earlier, his song ‘K TV Khan Nai Deviga’ was released on the occasion of New Year. The song has received close to three lakh views so far. Pranjal Dahiya, who became popular due to ’52 Gaz Ka Daman’, has quickly made a mark in the Haryanvi music industry. The popularity of the song ’52 Gaz Ka Daman’ can be gauged from the fact that it has received more than 31 crore views so far.

The special thing is that this song has got so many views in just three months. Pranjal Dahiya’s song Olha has also become quite popular. The song has received over 70 lakh views so far. Not only this, his song ‘Ek Suthari Tu Top’ has also got 8 crores views. Apart from this, his song ‘Nachungi DJ Floor Pay’ has also become very popular. The song has received 63 million views so far.

Not only this, his song ‘Jhanjhar’ released last year was also liked by the people. The song has received 38 million views on YouTube so far. Prior to her debut in YouTube, Pranjal Dahiya has been a Tiktok star, who entered the Haryanvi music industry after the videos became popular. He first got a chance to work in Akki Kalyan’s song.

In the last nearly one year, Pranjal Dahiya has made a rapid place in the Haryanvi music industry. Because of this, people are often comparing him to Sapna Chaudhary, who is called Desi Queen. Pranjal Dahiya also has a lot of popularity on Instagram. She has more than 3 lakh 55 thousand followers, while she follows only 60 people. Pranjal Dahiya often shares her photos and videos on Instagram with her fans. Many people like his videos.