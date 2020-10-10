Highlights: Big revelation in the case of a merchant in Hisar, who was allegedly burnt alive in a car and looted Rs 11 lakh

Police investigating the case found the businessman alive, now the police went to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to catch him

Initial investigation has revealed that he had created a false story of murder for the amount of insurance.

Hisar

In Hisar, Haryana, there is a big revelation in the case of a merchant who was allegedly burnt alive in a car and looted Rs 11 lakh. The police investigating the case have found the businessman alive. Now the police has gone to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to nab him.

Police say why the businessman did this, his address will be known after questioning. At present, preliminary investigation has revealed that for the amount of insurance, he had told a false story of murder. However, the burnt corpse found in the car has become a puzzle for the police.

This argument of the family

Police said that the police found a burnt car and the body of a burnt person on Bhatla-Daata road in Hansi. The deceased was identified from the car’s number plate. The car belonged to Ram Mehar (35), a resident of the donor village. The family had told the police that Meher was the owner of a cup and plate factory in Barwala and was coming from Hisar to the donor village with Rs 11 lakh from the bank. After the robbery with them, there was a case of burning inside the car.

The case was caught in Haryana political politics

The police registered a case of robbery and murder with the businessman and started an investigation into the case. The incident caught political glory in Haryana. Opposition attackers on BJP’s Haryana government. The Congress targeted the government.

Woman caught in this way from merchant’s mobile

Hansi SP Lokendra Singh said that the police got the lead in this. After the trader’s death, his mobile was active. Several calls were made to a woman from her mobile phone. The police detained the woman.

Police surprised by the woman’s disclosure

The police suspected that the accused who looted and murdered would be using the merchant’s mobile. The police suspected that the woman may have met the killers, but the case turned out to be something else. The woman told in interrogation that Ram Meher is alive and is in Chhattisgarh.

After the inquiry, all the facts will be revealed

The police team has now gone to Chhattisgarh to catch Ram. Now the police has started investigating the matter of who was the burnt corpse found in the car. At present, answers to all the questions of the police will be available only after questioning the businessman.