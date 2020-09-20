Highlights: Dushyant Chautala said that the crop of farmers will be purchased in the mandis without any hindrance on the MSP

Agriculture bills have no effect on MSP – Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant said if MSP hits any place, I will quit

‘Opposition misleading farmers for political interest’

Chandigarh

In the Rajya Sabha, two bills related to the agriculture sector have been passed in Parliament on Sunday amid strong opposition from the opposition. Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has made a big statement. Chautala has said that nowhere in the Central Government’s new Agriculture related bills has been said to abolish the MSP of crops. I will leave my post on the day when there will be any difficulty on the system of giving MSP of their crop to the donors. Let us know that there is strong opposition to the agricultural bills brought by the Modi government in Punjab and Haryana. Due to this Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur left the post of Union Food Processing Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that nowhere in the Central Government’s new ordinance on agriculture has been said to abolish the MSP of crops. The crop of the farmers will be purchased at the prescribed minimum support price (MSP) without any hindrance in the grain markets and if the farmers get the opportunity of a higher price, they can also sell in the open market. Dushyant Chautala said that the right to MSP for the farmers will remain intact and common people should not be misled by anyone on this subject.

.. Why did Hooda sign it

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala lashed out at the Congress, saying that former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda was indulging in misleading innocent farmers for his political interest. He said that Bhupendra Singh Hooda, who opposed the new bills, had not only advocated the open market while being the Chief Minister, but had also signed these recommendations as chairman of the committee formed by the then Manmohan Singh government at the Center.

Dushyant asked sharp questions to Hooda

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala asked Hooda to tell the farmers what is the compulsion behind their duplicity policy and why the Congress is misleading the farmers of the state. Dushyant Chautala said that even in the first term of the UPA government, the Congress’s vision document advocated contract farming, but politically constrained Congressmen are opposing the system today, while it is a step to open new avenues of prosperity for the farmers. is.

JJP-BJP coalition government in Haryana

Let us know that the government headed by Manohar Lal Khattar is running in Haryana with the support of JJP. The JJP’s political base rests on rural areas and farmers, as Chaudhary Devi Lal was known throughout the country as a farmer leader. In view of the farmers’ displeasure and political loss, the JJP has apologized to the farmers for the lathi charge.