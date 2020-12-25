Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar said on Thursday that there is no place for ‘pressing tips’ in a democracy to agree to its demands. His remarks came in the context of thousands of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.

There can be many ways to perform

Explain that while addressing a meeting in Panchkula in connection with the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “These days we are witnessing ‘tamasha’ here, pressure is being made to withdraw the agricultural laws.” They are saying that we are sitting here and you should withdraw the law. Is this democracy? ”He said that there could be other ways of demonstrating. In Parliament, protests can be registered in the State Legislative Assembly and the protest can be done through the media and also among the people.

Opposition is misleading farmers

The Chief Minister further said, “We have freedom of expression and there is also a way to put our point.” But there is no place to use ‘tips of pressure’ to persuade our demands. He accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Congress criticized CM’s statement

Reacting to Khattar’s statement, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet, “Chief Minister, you have shown anti-farming thinking by calling the legitimate struggle of the donors a spectacle. Shame on you, these kind words. In Ambala, you file a case even for attempt to murder on those who show black flags. Quit your ego and apologize. ”

