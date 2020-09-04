Highlights: The Haryana government has released the data of sero survey conducted in the state following the directive of ICMR

Chandigarh

The Haryana government has released the data of sero survey conducted in the state following the directive of ICMR. State Health Minister Anij Vij has claimed that 8 percent of the people of Haryana have been found to have anti-corbony fighting antibodies. The Health Minister said that the report of the Sero survey is encouraging the Corona warriors. According to the report of the CERO survey, 8 percent of the people of Haryana were not found to be corona infected and also developed antibodies in their body.

The Health Minister says that the areas of NCR have seen the highest number of corona infections. On the other hand, people from urban areas have been affected more by Corona rather than rural part of the state. In urban areas, the rate of infection of corona is around 9.59%, while in the village it is around 6.9%.

Infection rate in Gurgaon 18.5 percent

According to the survey, the rate of infection in urban area of ​​Gurgaon in Haryana is around 18.5 percent. At the same time, the rate of infection in Faridabad adjacent to Delhi is about 25.8 percent. In Kurukshetra, the rate is 8.7, in Karnal 12.2, in Jind 11 and in Panipat is 7.4 percent.