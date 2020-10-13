Highlights: 17 prisoners escape from Hisar’s Child Correctional Home

Incident occurred on Monday evening, search started

The prisoners escaped after attacking the jail staff

Hisar

17 child prisoners escaped after allegedly assaulting security personnel at the entrance of the Child Improvement Home in Hisar, Haryana. police gave this information. The police spokesman said that the incident occurred on Monday evening. Police has started searching for them.

Eight of the escaped prisoners face charges of child murders, while others face charges of robbery and robbery. He said that most of these are from Rohtak, Jhajjar and Hisar districts of Haryana. The spokesman said that police teams have been formed to locate them.

Giving information about the incident, the police said, ‘Food was being given to the prisoners at around 6 in the evening. At the same time they all attacked the jail staff, in which 3 employees were injured. There are 97 captives in this reform house. ‘