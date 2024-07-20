The new trial for rape and sexual assault of the once all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been tentatively set for November 12 after his previous conviction was overturned for lack of a fair trial.

In a brief hearing in a Manhattan courtroom, Judge Curtis Farber said he is open to the trial against Harvey Weinstein starting earlier, as requested by the defendant’s defense, who arrived at the courtroom in a wheelchair.

Another hearing is scheduled for September 12 to finalize the details of this new trial that will once again put the accused in the dock. Harvey Weinstein72, on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The prosecution had already announced that it was seeking to expand the charges.

Last April, an appeals court overturned the conviction handed down in February 2020 by the Manhattan Criminal Court, finding that the most emblematic case of the #MeToo movement had not received a fair trial.

Harvey Weinstein was tried for the rape of actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and the 2006 sexual assault of production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

In a narrow decision, the appeals court judges argued that the judge had accepted testimony from women who allegedly suffered abuse by Weinstein but who were not part of the case against him.

The former producer, who is awaiting a new trial in New York’s sinister Rikers Island prison, has always denied having non-consensual sexual relations.

However, more than 80 women have accused him of harassment, sexual assault or rape, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

The 2017 revelations about the sexual assaults of this former Hollywood figure triggered a worldwide shockwave and freed many victims to speak out.

Harvey Weinstein must serve another 16-year sentencealso for rape, which was imposed by a California court, a ruling that his defense has appealed.