Harvey Weinsteinthe powerful former Hollywood producer imprisoned for rape, has had to be hospitalized due to a series of “alarming” medical analyzes, his lawyer and spokesperson announced this Monday. The one who was considered a master of American cinema is 72 years old and is sick with leukemia.

The former head of the Miramax and Weinstein Company studios has been admitted after “some alarming blood test results that required immediate medical attention“His lawyer, Imran Ansari, told AFP in an email. According to the lawyer, he will remain in the hospital »until his condition stabilizes«.

Incarcerated at Rikersa New York prison, the former producer “is being deprived of care, which constitutes not only medical negligence, but also a violation of his constitutional rights,” Ansari adds.

In the same statement, Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, points out that her client “suffers from numerous illnesses, including leukemia” and “lacks medical care,” which amounts to “mistreatment that constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.”









Weinstein had already been taken to the hospital in September for “heart surgery.” In October, he appeared in a Manhattan court in a wheelchair, pale and visibly deteriorated.

New trial in 2025

The former head of Miramax studios must be tried again in 2025 in New York, after an appeals court last April annulled his 2020 sentence to 23 years in prison for the rape of actress Jessica Mann and sexual assault against his production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Weinstein remains in prison since he was also sentenced in 2023 to 16 years by a Los Angeles court for other cases of sexual violence.

The allegations against Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement in 2017, considered a decisive moment for women’s fight against sexual abuse at work.

More than 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd. Weinstein has claimed that the sexual relations in question were consensual.