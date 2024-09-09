Harvey Weinstein, the American producer who is imprisoned in the United States for sexual crimeswas transferred from the prison to Bellevue Hospital in urgency to undergo surgery.

According to Reuters, citing ABC News, Weinstein had to undergo emergency heart surgery.

“Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions,” the statement said. Weinstein’s representativesCraig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer.

They added: “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today, but We cannot make any further comments“.

In fact, Rothfeld and Engelmayer noted that Weinstein suffers from several health problems and “needs ongoing treatment”.

Finally, they thanked the executive team of the City Corrections Department. New York and Rikers Island for taking swift action.

According to ABC News, the emergency occurs when Weinstein must appear before a New York court this week for the crimes of which he has pleaded not guilty, since, According to his testimony, the sexual encounters were consensual.

The British Prosecutor’s Office dropped two charges of sexual assault

The Weinstein case has been one of the most high-profile in recent years. The important and powerful film producer, according to prosecutors, used his influence to pressure and abuse women and benefited from the impunity granted to him by his privileged position in the entertainment industryin which he and his brother Bob enjoyed almost absolute power.

In fact, rumors about the abusive behavior of the producer of “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction” were, for years, an open secret in Hollywood.

The allegations against the former all-powerful Hollywood mogul gave rise to the movement #MeToo in 2017. Several women said Weinstein would meet them in hotel rooms, where he would greet them in a bathrobe and invite them to give or receive massages or to watch him masturbate.

Because of this, Weinstein faced two trials: In New York he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 for raping two women, and in California he was sentenced to another 16 years in prison for raping a woman.

On September 5, 2024, The British Public Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped two charges of sexual assault.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS’s counter-terrorism and specialist crime division, said Thursday that the decision not to continue legal proceedings against Weinstein, 72, who was once one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, had been communicated to “all parties” involved.

“Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided not to pursue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein,” Ferguson said.

This official also explained that the Public Prosecution Service of this country “has the obligation to keep all cases under continuous review” and that they have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction“.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO

*With information from EFE