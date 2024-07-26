NBC News: Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Coronavirus

American film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving time for sex crimes, has been hospitalized with coronavirus. This is reports NBC News.

The filmmaker was admitted to the hospital ward of Bellevue Prison in New York. According to the producer’s representative, Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein has “multiple health issues,” has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

It is specified that in the hospital he will undergo treatment for diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in the heart and lungs, as well as a number of other diseases.

Earlier it was reported that Harvey Weinstein had been transferred to a new prison. It was noted that the producer had arrived in New York on a first class flight.