Harvey Weinsten hospitalized in New York for heart attack accused in prison

Harvey Weinstein he was admitted to hospital in New York after complaining of chest pain in prison. The former film producer then underwent surgery to remove fluid from his lungs and heart, a spokesman confirmed. In July Weinstein had already been hospitalized for Covid, double pneumonia and “conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and spinal stenosis” that the former producer has been suffering from for some time. He is now hospitalized in intensive care at Bellvue Hospital for further examinations.

Harvey Weinstein In March 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in the case that gave rise to the movement MeToo. The sentence was however annulled last spring due to a defect of form but Weinstein remains detained in the prison of Rykers Island pending a new trial. Otherwise, he could be transferred to California to serve 16 years in prison for another rape charge.