In Beaujolais, the winegrower Emmanuel Fellot took every precaution. He asked the thirty pickers who lend him a hand to get tested before they arrive on site. ” They all did it, to guarantee as much as possible, and now we’re all confined together », He comments, smiling, from his vineyard.



The harvesters of the season 2020 must deal with new rules: no exchange of tools, never more than one person in the same row of vines and a safety distance to respect during meals … as in the dormitories. Not enough to taint their good humor or their enthusiasm, already rewarded with good news: no case has yet been reported in the Beaujolais vineyard.

The JT

The other subjects of the news