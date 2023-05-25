The number of victims of home fires and car fires showed that children constituted the largest percentage of the number and size of deaths and injuries.

Doctors warned that the smoke from the fires affects children more, and teachers called for the introduction of awareness lessons in school curricula, to help children make the right decision in this type of case.

In detail, the numbers of victims of fire accidents, announced by the competent authorities in the country, showed that children are the first victims.

During the last five years (2018-2023), 20 children of different nationalities lost their lives in separate fire accidents that broke out in residential buildings and cars, including the death of seven children in a fire accident inside a house in Fujairah in 2018, and five children died of suffocation in a fire. Also inside their home in Abu Dhabi, during the same year.

The statistics estimated the ages of the children who died in these accidents between two and 10 years, confirming that the causes of these accidents are due to neglect and the lack of safety conditions in some of the facilities of the buildings.

Pediatricians and respiratory therapists, Ibrahim Atallah, Ayman Hassan, Laila Salah, and Hala Muhammad, attributed the rapid suffocation of children during fires to the breathing of young adults at a greater rate than adults, which makes them more vulnerable to carbon monoxide poisoning, noting that “most accidents occur.” The victims are asleep and do not feel the fumes, as smoke inhalation is a major factor in the occurrence of death.

They stressed that the largest percentage of domestic accidents occur as a result of a lack of safety information among family members, pointing out that it is possible to avoid them or reduce the losses resulting from them easily, by taking precautionary measures, such as enhancing preventive behavior among individuals, and installing alarms and smoke detectors to help deal with fires. before it gets worse and the potential for danger increases.

They pointed out the difficulty of treating the pain resulting from burn injuries, due to their varying types and severity, explaining that there are three types of them, namely first-degree burns (simple burns), and second-degree burns, which affect the epidermis (outer skin) and the dermis (under the epidermis). It leads to the patient feeling pain, redness and swelling of the skin, the appearance of skin ulcers, and third-degree burns, which go beyond the dermis layer to affect the deeper tissues, and thus the color of the patient’s skin is white or black, and the burnt skin may become numb.

They warned that negligence in fire prevention results in severe damage, as inhaling fire smoke can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which leads to permanent brain damage and damage to the heart, which may lead to life-threatening heart complications and fetal death. Or spontaneous abortion, in addition to causing death.

Teachers, Muhammad Abd al-Salam, Saeed Asran, Fatima Abu al-Fadl, Nevin Hassan, and Hadia Hussein, demanded the introduction of awareness of fires and methods of dealing with them in the school curricula, starting from the kindergarten stage, to teach children the danger of playing with any flammable materials, in addition to staying away from the fire site. And not to hide under the bed or behind the sofas, especially since the fear of fire pushes children in some cases to hide, which causes death by suffocation.

They pointed to the possibility of providing lessons within the curricula that address the age stage of the student, and cultivate within him the culture of dealing with fire. Proper handling of it, prevention and safety methods to be followed by members of the community to avoid fire accidents.

5 reasons why children get burns

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has identified five causes of home burns in children, which are:

• Heat from steam, flames, chemicals, and electricity.

Smoke inhalation.

• Use of unsafe equipment.

Exposure to highly flammable materials.

• Use of fireworks.

It stated that these reasons may lead to first, second and third degree burns for children.

The department indicated, in a guideline (issued earlier), that young children and infants are more vulnerable to injuries resulting from burns caused by hot liquids or steam, while older children, most of them suffer burns from fire as a result of their direct contact with it, and this type of injury The most common.

The department warned that burns lead to serious injuries, and may cause scars, amputation of limbs, or physical disabilities, in addition to the psychological effects they leave behind, calling for the need to adhere to the rules and procedures of home safety that would limit children’s exposure to such accidents.

And she stressed the need to ensure that the house contains smoke alarms and a fire extinguisher, and to keep matches and lighters in high places out of the reach of children, and to ensure that extension cords and sockets work within their normal capacity, and not to connect more than two extension cords, warning against touching devices and wires. electric waterproof.

False alarm

Residents in Abu Dhabi warned of wrong behavior, which leads to repeated “false alarm” sirens of fires inside their buildings, without the presence of a fire, as the sirens sound frequently, and late at night, attributing the reason to wrong practices from some residents, such as using Incense burners and candles, or grilling and smoking shisha inside the house, which results in fumes and smoke that activate alarms, and cause the rest of the population to be indifferent after that to the warning, due to its repeated operation without the occurrence of fires, which constitutes a danger in the event of an actual fire.

They pointed out that these erroneous behaviors led to the occurrence of several home fires at the state level, during the past years, which resulted in financial and human losses, and the main reason behind them was that the victims did not take the necessary precautions when using them inside the house, which caused cases of suffocation and home fires.