Our (silent) protagonist wakes up in an unknown place. It is an abandoned village surrounded by a dreamlike atmosphere. He seems to suffer from amnesia and after a few moments he meets a mysterious female figure who envelops him in a mysterious power. After a while we find ourselves on a plain and in the distance we see a gigantic red crystal that dominates the background. What happened, where are we and who are we? Harvestella opens like this, in a way that closely resembles the introduction of Breath of the wild.

Will the questions it has to answer be supported by a valid game system? Find out in our review of Harvestella.

Yet another clone?

We must immediately make a premise: Harvestella it’s not a farming simulator with JRPG tints, but a JRPG with (very few, to be honest) tints from farming simulator. In fact, the formula will never go too far beyond the management of an essential field (expandable and cultivable at will), the sale of crops to generate profit and the development of tools to take care of them in the most efficient way possible.

Who is therefore looking for an experience close to Stardew Valley or to a My Time at Portia which even implemented elements from builderit’s quite out of the way. Harvestella in fact it places a certain emphasis on the plot and the narrative hub, which while on the one hand could capture attention thanks to the mysteries immediately thrown like meat in the fire, on the other hand could discourage given its very slow pace. Especially in its early hours (but with a trend which will continue throughout the game), Harvestella buries us under a mountain of tutorials where the most mundane mechanics are explained, while when it comes to detailing unique peculiarities, it doesn’t go deep enough.

An example above all is the cumbersomeness of equipping the seeds of a crop as the main one to plant it, to be placed manually from the menu on the first slotsor by opening small submenus and pressing two or three keys for a very simple action.

However, if this is a problem that many could see as not so serious, it will immediately be noticed that the title has almost all of its mechanics rather sketchy in the assumptions and also in the execution. The growth system offers some ideas but never goes deep into the customization, the combat system is very simple and offers a very low degree of challenge, the farming is reduced to the bone and in general the amount of content is not excellent.

Certainly the most important part occupied by the simulation aspect is that of food: cooking, preparing the ingredients and always keeping us well fed serves first of all to give us not only significant bonuses in combat, but also in the regeneration of stamina and therefore in every small activity we are going to carry out. But is this really enough to justify an overall poorly finished system?

No, not really, because of the very low difficulty mentioned earlier: the fights are little more than a corollary to the exploration and the growth system despite proposing a system of job from final fantasy memory, does not offer a variety of build enough to entice, for example, replay value. The non-playable characters themselves who join the party act alone and we are not allowed to control them in any way. The same exploiting the weaknesses of the enemies is not very thorough and is not explained in an exhaustive way (although veterans of the genre will already know, more or less, what to do).

Miniature ambition

The impression that emerges after playing even just about ten hours ad Harvestella is that various mechanics have been taken without, however, deepening any of them, thus creating a result that does not satisfy any type of player. It’s the part though JRPGs which comes out better, as with the passing of the hours the exploration (although it never gets too far from a certain basic linearity) is enriched and offers a more accentuated variety of situations, ranging from biomes of different entities, despite the game skimpy in terms of variety of enemies. NPCs will be added to the party and it will be possible to collect new materials around during our wanderings.

Although there are very few characters that stand out in the chaos of relationships that we will be called to cultivate, they all provide different activities and offer perspectives on the game world. Unfortunately neither Harvestella saves itself from what now seems to be an endemic problem of games of this type: the subquest devoid of bite, short and without any kind of subplot.

To counterbalance the technical and content limitations of Harvestella comes at least one well-crafted artistic side, which is supported by a great atmospheric soundtrack. Although the plot will never reach the heights of great writing, it has at least one attention in the construction of the moments. It is therefore clear that in the face of a budget not excellent, there was an overview in putting together the title, which consistently follows (without peaks of negativity, nor of positivity) his idea to the end. It is therefore natural to think that with means and a team more experienced, Harvestella could have aspired to a much higher result.

You even see it in things that might be, for some, trivial: take the character editor for example. Lean, essential and with a number of customization options that can be counted on the fingers of two hands and with models even between masculine and feminine that are very similar to each other. The same characters around the world are not very different from each other and the enemies are often reskin of others already seen, changing their aesthetics only according to the biome. The level design itself lacks inspiration, with a general scholasticism that doesn’t even invite you to linger too much in these places.

Who do we recommend Harvestella to?

Harvestella could be a more than discreet purchase for those looking for a JRPGs atmospheric and with an interesting plot all in all (mostly in its initial and central stages), but which has a twist thanks to the part farming simulator. However, the price must be taken into consideration given that it is an exorbitant outlay due to the not excellent amount of content and also due to the non-stellar production level. For sure Harvestella it is not suitable for those looking for a clone of Stardew Valley and on its purest managerial aspect.

