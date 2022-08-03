SQUARE ENIX has disseminated new information and a fair amount of images on the net for HARVESTELLAthe new RPG with farming and fishing mechanics that will see the light on Nintendo Switch And PC later this year.

It is introduced Nemeathe city of Spring. In this beautiful town, flowers bloom all year round due to the influence of the Spring Seaslight. Once night falls, the city shows a different side, where cherry blossoms dance against the night sky in a dreamlike spectacle.

Despite its beauty, there is also trouble in the town of Nemea. A giant egg has appeared on the Spring Seaslightone of the giant crystals that rule the seasons and since then countless monsters have come to the city and attacked its residents.

By visiting Nemea we will be involved in the investigation of the Seaslight, along with Asyl, a member of the Argus Brigade who protects the city.

Characters

Istina – Istina is a teacher who lives with the children in the village orphanage. She is intelligent, quiet, and rarely shows her emotions openly. She likes to read about different places in the world and she often reads aloud to children. This is how she spends her days, loved by the citizens. However, she is said to have only arrived in Nemea a few years ago. After meeting the protagonist, she must confront the past that she kept hidden until a moment before.

Classes

When it comes to fighting, we will have access to more classes, which define the weapon and skills that we will be able to use in combat. The last time the jobs were shown Warrior, Magician And Shadow Walkerthis time it is revealed Sky Lancer.

This class uses a spear and excels at physical attacks with wind attributes. Because he is able to learn many wide-ranging skills that take advantage of the spear’s range, the Sky Lancer is very useful when facing multiple enemies.

When we recruit a character who has a certain job, the protagonist will also be able to use that class.

The Character Stories

Characters who can join us in battle as allies and other important characters each have their own Character Story. These stories focus on the problems each character will face. As we progress through the Character Story, learning more about each character’s thoughts and feelings, our closeness to them will increase. This grants a number of combat advantages, and we may even receive rewards.

Agriculture, fishing and crafting

L’agriculture it is one of the many activities of daily life that we will be able to carry out in HARVESTELLA. By planting crops and caring for them diligently, we will be able to harvest them to sell or to use in crafting and cooking. Some produce can be harvested all year round, but some fruits and vegetables can only be grown during a specific season.

There fishing is another way to happily pass the hours in HARVESTELLA. We can do it when we get a fishing rod. Just find a fishing spot and we can cast the line and catch fish. Just like with the vegetables grown on our farm, we will be able to sell fish for money or keep them for use in the kitchen. What we can capture depends on our position and other conditions. Maybe we could even catch something other than a fish… We could even upgrade the fishing rod to catch even rarer fish.

It will be possible to earn money in HARVESTELLA using fruit and vegetables harvested from our fields. We will be able to use the machines we make to create processed goods, which are sold at an even higher price.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu