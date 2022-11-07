SQUARE ENIX released the launch trailer for HARVESTELLAtitle currently available on Nintendo Switch And PC. As previously mentioned, the title goes to combine classic JRPG elements with those of a Farming Sim. In fact, players will be able to explore dungeons full of enemies by choosing from the many fighting classes present within the game, and at the same time they will be able to relax by cultivating the fields and collecting useful raw materials to progress with the adventure.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for HARVESTELLA reminding you that if you want to know more about the game you can find a lot of information in our previous article. Good vision.

HARVESTELLA – Launch Trailer

THE NEW HARVESTELLA LIFE SIMULATION RPG IS AVAILABLE ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC Discover the serene and deadly beauty of the seasons, download the free demo on Nintendo Switch MILAN (7 November 2022) – On Friday 4th November 2022, SQUARE ENIX® released HARVESTELLA ™, a new life simulation RPG, on Nintendo Switch ™ and STEAM®. In HARVESTELLA, which has a concept art created by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY® XII) and music composed by Go Shiina (series Tales), you will see a beautiful world that changes with the passing of the seasons, and you can enjoy various types of gameplay, in which you will cultivate fields, make friends with citizens and venture into dungeons. You can also start your adventure by downloading a free demo on Nintendo Switch, then transferring your saves to the full game. To see the launch trailer for HARVESTELLAvisit: https://youtu.be/pst5Ny5tQBg HARVESTELLA is set in a vibrant, colorful world where four giant crystals, called Seaslight, regulate the passing of the four seasons. The adventure begins when anomalies in the Seaslight generate the Quietus, or a season of death that arrives between one season and another. During the Quietus the crops wither and people cannot leave the house. Unfortunately, these seasons are getting longer and longer every year. In this life simulation RPG you will farm fields, use ingredients to cook and craft items, and go on an adventure around the world, which changes with each season, visiting different cities, interacting with citizens, fishing and more. You will be able to choose various professions, such as the Fighter, the Shadow Walker and the Mage, and enter the dungeons with your group to discover the origins of the world and the truth about the calamity. Harvestella is available digitally on Nintendo Switch and PC (via STEAM). A physical edition is also available on Nintendo Switch ™, as well as a free downloadable demo.

