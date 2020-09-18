Harvest season This is a super good apple year, but still a huge number of foreign apples are sold in stores – Test, Do you know the surprising apple facts

Apples are grown professionally in all other provinces of Finland except Lapland. This year, there are plenty of apples both in the backyards and in the orchards of professional farmers.

Let’s do it a new apple record this year?

2019 was an unprecedented apple year, with a staggering 8.1 million kilos of harvest from professional farmers ’farms.

This year, eight million kilos will probably be very close, says an expert from the Association of Fruit and Berry Growers (HML). Tomi Pousi. According to him, the harvest seems high quality.

“Last winter and early spring it was sometimes cold, sometimes warm again. Temperature fluctuations damaged some early summer varieties such as Pirja and resulted in small losses. But the varieties that are grown the most in Finland were spared, ”says Pousi.

Fruit and berry growing expert, hortonomist Pernilla Gabrielsson The Åland Economic Society makes measurements before the harvest. According to him, it seems that the sugar content of apples this year is very good, at least in early varieties. It means good taste.

Major After picking, some Finnish apples end up in wholesalers, shops or market sales.

About 10 percent of the total crop is second-class apples, and they may be made into juice, jam, or even cider, for example.

“Mainly Class II apples are further processed into juice directly on apple farms. Unfortunately, Finnish industry does not make much use of Finnish apples, as raw materials can be obtained abroad cheaper, ”says Tomi Pousi.

Nearly all Finnish apples are consumed domestically. Thanks to the new storage technology, domestic apples may still be available in stores in March-April.

The first controlled atmosphere storage came to Åland in 2007, mainland Finland Pargas 2017. The adjustment Air is only six stocks in Finland, and the reason is the high cost – they are about a half-million investment.

The control air stores are based on the fact that the amount of oxygen in them can be adjusted very low, so that the apple does not “breathe too much” and the ripening process stops. In addition, the humidity of the air can be controlled so that, for example, pathogens cannot rumble.

Pomologist Anssi Krannila and apple grower Jorma Jaakkola have also been interviewed for the story.