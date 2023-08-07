Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 9:51 am Share

São Paulo, 08/7/2023 – The harvest of the second corn crop 2023, winter, reached 64% of the cultivated area in the Center-South of Brazil, on Thursday (3), compared to 55% a week before and 80% a year ago. The information is from AgRural consultancy.

According to the company, the pace of work continued to be driven by Mato Grosso, where work is practically finished, and Goiás. In the other states, the harvest continued to be late in relation to the five-year average, hampered by late planting and/or the delay in the loss of moisture from the grains.

Last week, AgRural raised its corn production estimate for the 2023 second crop, which rose from the 102.9 million tons projected at the end of June to 105.6 million tons. With the adjustment, total production (first, second and third crops combined) is now estimated at 135.4 million tons.