Natsume announced that Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be launched next September 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are available now, including those of the Limited Edition distributed by NIS America and containing a copy of the game, the soundtrack, a soft toy cow, a set of pins and a collector’s box.

“We are thrilled to announce the September launch of Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos and to reveal the details of the pre-order and limited edition of the game” – he has declared Hiro Maekawa, president and CEO of Natsume, in a press release. — “Fans are sure to enjoy all the fun items included in the new Harvest Moon game when they get their hands on it this September!”.

New screenshots from the game (and the cow) are available below.

Source: Natsume Street Gematsu