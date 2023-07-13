Natsume has released the first trailer for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthoscoming next September 26th. In this new chapter of the franchise we will find ourselves in the land of Anthoswhich was saved from a natural disaster thanks to the intervention of Goddess of the Harvests. However, this has caused the creation of barriers between the various villages of this land, and it will be up to the player to be able to restore harmony between the inhabitants.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: Natsume Street Gematsu