After a decent wait since its announcement, here it is Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos is finally ready to let the public know the platforms on which it will debut this summer. As recently revealed by Natsumethis new iteration of the series will see the light not only on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And Nintendo Switchbut also up pc Street Steam.

Below you can admire a new gallery of images, followed by the general overview of the game!

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos The land that the players will find themselves exploring bears the name of Anthoshome not only to spirits who protect people and nature, but also to the Goddess of nature known as Harvest Goddess. Almost 10 years earlier however, an unprecedentedly violent eruption took place in the volcanic region of Anthoswith the Harvest Goddess and the spirits had to use all their strength to be able to protect the people. Fortunately they succeeded and the people were saved, but the village was separated from the moor. With the firm belief that the separated village and people would one day be reconnected, the Goddess released a bottle with a letter and a magic key into the sea, and fell into a deep sleep… Discover five unique cities with their own seasons, territories, and inhabitants! Explore the world of Anthos as you search for Harvest Wisp, wild animals, mines and so much more.

Care for livestock, including cows, sheep, chickens, and more, and get bonuses on your farm for tending a variety of animals.

Get to know five eligible male and female partners, and marry anyone your heart desires.

Adopt pets like cats, dogs, parakeets, wolves, and more.

Doc Jr. is back with a new and improved system to allow you to move your farm anywhere you want in the Anthos wilderness.

Cook multiple dishes at the same time in your kitchen.

Source: Natsume Street Gematsu