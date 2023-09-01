Natsume announces the Season Pass and paid downloadable content for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthosavailable from September 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
- September 26 — Animal Avalanche Pack (€2.99)
- October 17 — Visitors from Afar Pack (€12.99)
- November 7 — Tool Upgrades & New Interior Designs Pack (€2.99)
- November 28 — New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack (€2.99)
- Season Pass (€14.99)
While most of the DLCs add game items, plantations, animals and tools, the October 17 package is the most substantial and contains a new game chapter, new characters and new possible partners, Charlotte And Jacquesas well as steampunk-style outfits and furniture.
Source: Natsume Street Gematsu
