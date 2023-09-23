Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that the Harvest Moon of 2023 is the last giant moon of the current year, when it appears next week.

He said that next Friday – September 29 – is the date of what is known as the harvest moon for this year, which is the full moon that occurs close to the date of the autumnal equinox, the autumn solar equinox on September 23. It will also be the last supermoon for the year 2023.

He explained that the “harvest moon” is a term in the ancient agricultural calendar of farmers in Europe and North America for the full moon when it is full or full at a date close to the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 23 of each year, as it coincides with the main harvest season in the northern half of the year. Land, where agricultural crops have fully matured during the summer.

As for the term “giant moon,” Al-Jarwan mentioned that it is a type of full moon that can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the dim moon in the year, because it is located at its closest point to the Earth, which is called “perigee,” where the moon is located. The distance ranges from 356 to 360 thousand kilometers, compared to the least luminous moons when the moon is located at its farthest point from the Earth, which is called the apogee, where the moon is located at a distance of 402 to 406 thousand kilometers, noting that the average distance of the moon from the Earth is 383 thousand kilometers. He added: “Although next Friday’s supermoon will not be the largest of the year – this description went to the giant blue moon last August – it will still be larger than average and worth watching.”