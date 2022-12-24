The Arab world witnessed notable events during the year 2022, which we will bid farewell to in a few days.

Last September, the parties signed an agreement paving the way for consensual elections. In Morocco, the number of consulates in the Moroccan Sahara increased to 26.

Last August, Algeria received French President Emmanuel Macron, and organized the 31st Arab Summit. In Tunisia, the referendum on the constitution received the greatest interest this year, and this December, voters cast their votes in the parliamentary elections to form a new council.

Parliament chose Fathi Bashagha as prime minister last February. In October, the High Council of State and the Speaker of Parliament agreed to unify the executive authority.

Last July, the work of the national dialogue was launched, which aims to discuss national action in the coming period. In November, Sharm El-Sheikh hosted the 27th Climate Summit.

Last July, the Military Council announced its withdrawal from political life. In November, an understanding was announced between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Military Council.

Last April, the Israeli army stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and four months later, a new round of violence took place between the factions in Gaza and the Israeli army.

Parliamentary elections were held in May, and at the end of October, President Michel Aoun’s term ended.

The Hajj season is back in full, without the restrictions of the Coronavirus. In Iraq, the leader of the Sadrist movement announced the withdrawal of his movement from political life. In October, Parliament granted confidence to Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani.

The Minister of Interior appointed Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister, and then in September, parliamentary elections were held to elect a new parliament.

Pope Francis visited her last November, and in the same month the parliamentary elections were also held.