The Russian move in Ukraine changed the world in a way that might make it completely different, according to experts and analysts, as the Russian special military operation in Ukraine put humanity in front of 4 real crises.

First: the nuclear threat

During the year 2022, the whole world approached the brink of a nuclear clash between Russia on the one hand and the West and Washington on the other. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned in welcoming the new year against what he called a “nuclear provocation”.

Lavrov made it clear that the West’s policy aimed at containing Russia is very dangerous, pointing out that it risks slipping into a direct armed clash between the nuclear powers.

In that corner, he says to Mykola Beliskov, a research fellow at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, that one of the most dramatic things we found over the year is how close we may be to a real nuclear war as a result of Moscow’s actions.

Lamykola Beliskov, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, accused Russia of repeating the use of nuclear weapons, even if limited, in order to get out of its current impasse and the field losses it suffered.

Second: an economy collapsing

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis raised inflation levels in many countries of the world to their highest levels in decades, which led to a rise in the prices of all commodities, an increase in unemployment rates, and the search for ways to save in all sectors and segments of the world.

Here, Samar Radwan, deputy editor-in-chief of the Moscow-based Realist Center for Studies, says that the global economy will suffer for long periods after the world is divided into eastern and western geopolitical and economic blocs, Russia and China on the one hand, and the European Union and the United States on the other, which threatens political instability in the world.

Radwan added, during her statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the continent of Europe has already said goodbye to the era of prosperity, as it is experiencing great inflation that Europe has not known since the launch of the single euro currency in 1999 due to the ignition of energy and food prices and damage to supply chains, explaining that gas prices rose 60% and losses Europe reached 400 billion.

Third: Famine is approaching

Samar Radwan confirmed that 10 months after the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the peoples of the world are suffering from high food and energy prices, and millions of people are standing at the gates of famine in dozens of countries on a number of continents, most notably Africa and Asia.

Almost 80 million people around the world fell below the poverty line in the first three months of the military operation.

280 million people around the world are on the verge of starvation

Fifty African and Middle Eastern countries were exposed to the specter of hunger, affecting the production of a third of the world’s food.

The food price index increased by 12.6 percent

A “triple of destruction” of food, energy and finance will hit the world’s poor, according to the United Nations

Fourth: running out of energy

Europe suffered from an unprecedented energy crisis during the year 2022, as some countries of the continent returned to the Middle Ages and the use of wood and coal for energy and heating as a result of cutting off Russian gas in response to Western sanctions that Moscow describes as “hysterical”.

In the context, the Russian academic in international politics, Dmitry Viktorovich, says that after the cessation of Russian gas supplies, Europe may face a deficit of 30 billion cubic meters of gas in the year 2023; Europe’s energy bills are expected to rise by €2 trillion by early 2018.

Dmitry Viktorovich confirmed, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that at the present time the pain of high gas prices has become widespread everywhere in Europe this year.