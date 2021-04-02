E.A situation like the one in March 2020, Andreas Klein does not want to experience again. Back then, his Polish seasonal workers left headlong for their homeland. “There was a panic, the corona numbers were much higher in Germany than in Poland,” says Klein. He had to manage the last part of the apple season, which mainly consists of sorting and packing, with the help of friends, acquaintances and family. “At the beginning of May it was clear, okay, the situation here is no different than in Poland.” His two permanent employees helped convince their compatriots to return – in time for the strawberry season.

According to the farmers’ association, the planning for the Eastern European seasonal workers has already been completed in many companies. The association of asparagus and berry growers in Lower Saxony says that this year the farms are perfectly prepared from the experience of last year. Klein also says that until recently he did not expect any major problems for this year. But now with the increasing corona numbers, he is no longer so sure.