Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 10:36 am

Rio, 6th – The 2023 agricultural harvest should total a record 313.3 million tons, 50.1 million tons more than the 2022 performance, an increase of 19.0%. The data are from the August Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result is 4.4 million tons greater than forecast in the previous survey, in July, an increase of 1.4%.

Area to be harvested

According to the IBGE, Brazilian producers should harvest 77.5 million hectares in the 2023 agricultural season, an increase of 5.8% in relation to the area harvested in 2022.

Compared to the July estimate, the area to be harvested increased by 0.6%.

Rice, corn and soy are the three main products of the crop, which together represent 92.0% of the estimated production and 87.0% of the area to be harvested.

In relation to 2022, there were increases of 4.4% in the area to be harvested for corn (increase of 0.2% in corn 1st harvest and 5.8% in corn 2nd harvest), of 5.4% in the area of herbaceous cotton, 8.5% for wheat, 22.5% for sorghum and 7.2% for soybeans.

In the opposite direction, there was a decrease in the expected area harvested for rice (-7.0%) and beans (-4.1%).