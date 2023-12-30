The year 2023, which is about to end, witnessed the UAE achieving historic successes, after hosting major global events, in continuation of its trends in assuming international leadership.

Topping the list of most prominent events is hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, with the aim of uniting global efforts in the field of climate action. The launch of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, on the longest space mission in Arab history. The state holds elections for the Federal National Council at the level of the emirates of the country, to choose half the number of members of the Council, as an embodiment of the experience of political empowerment.

The list also includes Dubai hosting the World Government Summit 2023 under the slogan “Foreseeing the Future of Governments”, holding the Dubai Airshow in its 18th session, which is one of the largest sessions in the history of the exhibition, hosting the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center the World Media Congress, and hosting the Dubai World Trade Center exhibition “ GITEX Global 2023, the most prominent event in the world in the field of technology, and the launch of the third session of the Dubai World Conference on Self-Driving Transport, at the Dubai World Trade Center, and the launch of the activities of the World Ports Conference of the International Federation of Ports and Harbors in Abu Dhabi. The Museum of the Future witnessed the activities of the second session of the Dubai Future Forum. Dubai also hosted Gulfood 2023, the largest event of its kind in the world for the food and beverage products sector.

“COP 28”

(November 30 – December 12)

In detail, the year 2023 witnessed the hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai during the period from November 30 to December 12, where the first global assessment of the ongoing efforts over two years was conducted to determine the extent of progress made by the governments concerned. In implementing climate action plans to confront global warming and other high-priority environmental issues.

The “COP28” conference succeeded in approving the historic “UAE Agreement”, after the country was able to mobilize the efforts of about 198 countries, to achieve a historic consensus among them, for the future of climate action, and to preserve humanity and the planet, as the historic declaration puts the world on the path of climate action. Correct, which enhances the UAE’s global leadership position in building a sustainable future for humanity.

The “UAE Agreement” established new standards for global climate action through the states parties reaching a fair and equitable agreement that is consistent with scientific results, and contributes to reducing the dangers faced by the countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, in order to achieve a balance between the requirements of development and climate action.

Al-Neyadi…a historic mission

(March 3 – September 4)

In a historic event, the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, launched to the International Space Station, as part of the Crew 6 mission crew, which included four individuals, in the longest space mission in Arab history, as it extended for six months.

Al Neyadi succeeded in carrying out a large number of scientific experiments on board the International Space Station, during his trip, where he completed about 4,000 hours of work in space, which contributed to the development of scientific paths in the country.

He also conducted a series of “Encounters from Space” with several universities in the country.

Al Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to undertake a “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station, as he spent about seven hours carrying out a number of basic tasks, such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels on the station, which strengthened the UAE’s leadership. Globally in the space sector.

It has become the tenth country in the world in spacewalking missions outside the International Station.

Federal National Elections

(October 7)

During the year 2023, the UAE held elections for the Federal National Council, as an embodiment of the experience of political empowerment, keeping pace with the development process it is witnessing in all fields.

World Government Summit

(February 12 – 15)

Dubai hosted the World Government Summit 2023, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Future of Governments,” where the summit brought together under its umbrella an elite group of government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, idea leaders, and specialists in financial, economic, and social affairs from various countries of the world, to exchange experiences, knowledge, and ideas that contribute to enhancing Development and prosperity around the world.

Dubai Airshow

(November 13 – 17)

The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow was launched in Dubai, which is considered one of the largest in the history of the exhibition in terms of the number of companies and deals announced, the value of which exceeded 100 billion dollars (368 billion dirhams).

The session witnessed the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, as Dubai brought together leading manufacturers, producers, decision-makers and specialists in the aviation and space industries around the world to anticipate the future and sustainability of the sector.

World Media Congress

(November 14 – 16)

In continuation of global events in the country, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center hosted the World Media Congress, with the aim of shedding light on the rapid changes taking place in the media sector, as well as being an ideal platform that allows companies to communicate with a global elite of thought leaders in the sector, learn about the latest trends, and promote Joint cooperation to develop new and innovative ideas.

GITEX Global

(16 – 20 October)

The 43rd session of the world's most prominent event in the field of technology began during 2023, as the Dubai World Trade Center hosted the “GITEX Global 2023” exhibition, with the participation of more than 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 technology executives from more than 180 countries.

For more than 40 years, this event has established itself as one of the largest professional gatherings of technology makers and developers in the world.

World Ports Conference

(October 31 – November 2)

Abu Dhabi witnessed the activities of the International Federation of Ports and Harbors World Ports Conference – Abu Dhabi 2023, which was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, under the slogan “Reimagining Ports.”

Dubai Forum for Self-Driving Transport

(September 26 – 27)

The third session of the Dubai World Conference on Self-Driving Transport, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, was launched at the Dubai World Trade Center. This session was held under the slogan “Empowering the Future of Mobility.”

Dubai Future Forum

(27 – 28 November)

The Museum of the Future witnessed the activities of the second session of the Dubai Future Forum, with the participation of an elite group of future experts, thought leaders, academics and specialists from various sectors, in addition to representatives of governments and decision makers from around the world, with the aim of anticipating challenges and opportunities, exchanging future visions, and contributing to shaping the future.

“Gulfood”… a title for the world’s chefs

(February 20 – 24)

The Emirate of Dubai hosted Gulfood 2023, the largest event of its kind in the world for the food and beverage products sector, within its 28th session, which is the largest in the history of the exhibition, with the participation of 5,000 companies, including 1,500 participating for the first time, to present 100,000 new products from 125 countries, while it witnessed… The exhibition space increased significantly by 30% more than the event space in its previous editions.

The session witnessed the signing of trade agreements in the food and beverage sector, worth more than 36.6 billion dirhams, which strengthened Dubai’s reputation as a global center for the sector.

Shabab Al-Ahly is champion of the UAE League

(May 7)

The Shabab Al-Ahly team won the UAE League title for the last season 2022-2023, after defeating Baniyas with a score of 2-1, after a seven-year absence from the last title it won. This is the eighth title in the club’s history, and its fourth since the introduction of professionalism in the 2008-2009 season.

11 educational complexes

(September 13)

The year 2023 witnessed the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, of the opening of 11 new educational complexes within the “Zayed Educational Complexes” project.

The complex is one of the largest national educational projects, aiming to enhance the state’s efforts in providing infrastructure that keeps pace with developments in the field of education, in line with the state’s ambitious plans for future generations, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development goals.

Most prominent decisions

“Savings system”

(November 1st)

The year 2023 witnessed the Council of Ministers issuing a decision regarding the optional alternative system for end-of-service bonuses for workers in the private sector, the “savings system,” to invest the amounts allocated for end-of-service bonuses for employees working in companies that choose to participate in the system through approved investment funds, with the aim of developing employee savings and benefiting from their returns. Investment.

Rights of the psychiatric patient

(December 20)

The UAE government issued a federal law that keeps pace with modern trends and concepts in the field of mental health, preserves the rights of the mentally ill, and ensures the provision of necessary health care to him.

The law aims to regulate the relationship between the psychological patient and the parties dealing with him, provide him with the necessary health care, in accordance with the best standards applicable in this field, protect and preserve his rights and dignity, reduce the negative effects of psychological disorders on the lives of individuals, family and society, and promote the integration of the psychological patient into society.

“Private teacher” statement

(December 20)

The Ministries of Education, Human Resources, and Emiratisation approved a joint work mechanism, according to which a “private teaching work permit” was created, with the aim of enhancing the learning process and ensuring the governance of private lessons outside the framework of educational institutions according to effective and organized regulations, away from randomness. The “Private Teaching Work Permit” allows broad categories of society, including specialists and qualified people, to provide private lessons to students, individuals or groups.

These categories include teachers registered in government and private schools, employees working in the government and private sectors, non-workers, and juvenile school students between the ages of 15 and 18, in addition to university students.

“Our winter in Hatta”

The list of the most prominent events of 2023 included the launch of the new season for Dubai destinations, with the organization of the first edition of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, expressed her appreciation for the important role played by the Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region, and the distinguished projects and initiatives it undertakes, whose goal is to provide the best quality of life and services to the residents of the region. And its visitors.