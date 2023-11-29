Attention swifties! Taylor Swift continues to capture headlines and followers around the world, and now Harvard University has also surrendered to its charms. This exclusive study house will provide a course focused on the career and life of the American artist. What things can you learn? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Tragedy in Brazil! A fan died at Taylor Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro

What is the Taylor Swift course at Harvard University about?

If you are a fan of Taylor Swift, starting next semester you can enroll in a course about the blonde singer titled Taylor Swift and Her World, organized by the English Department of the university and led by Professor Stephanie Burt. According to the institution’s description, students will be able to learn “how to think about white texts, southern texts, transatlantic texts, and queer subtexts.”

“Taylor Swift is someone who establishes complicated and shifting relationships with the idea of ​​Americanness and with the idea of ​​white Americanness and middle America,” Burt pointed out.

“In this class, students will earn college credit for their deep dives into Swift’s lyrics, music, and influence, analyzing her catalog and reading a host of authors Burt finds relevant to understanding Swift’s art. We will read literary works important to her and works on song and performance, with novels, memoirs and poems by (among others) Willa Cather, James Weldon Johnson, Tracey Thorn and William Wordsworth”, explained the Harvard University press team.

Will Taylor Swift’s personal life be mentioned in the course?

While Swift’s work will be widely studied in the semester’s curriculum, the American singer’s personal and emotional life will also be important due to how much it is linked to the lyrics of her songs.

YOU CAN SEE: This is what the mansion that Taylor Swift bought from a Hollywood producer for $50 million looks like

“She writes about her relationships, so we’ll talk about her relationships”Burt said honestly.



#Harvard #University #teach #Taylor #Swift #World