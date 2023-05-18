from the newsroomi

05/18/2023

A list prepared by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), a Saudi Arabian consultancy currently in the United Arab Emirates, evaluated more than 20,000 higher education institutions in the world and defined Harvard University as the best in the world.

20,531 universities from around the world were ranked and the 2,000 best placed made up the global list. Eight American universities appeared in the top 10 along with two English institutions. Check out:

Harvard University – USA Massachusetts Institute of Technology – USA Stanford University – USA University of Cambridge – England University of Oxford – England Princeton University – USA University of Chicago – USA Columbia University – USA University of Pennsylvania – USA Yale University – USA

The quality of education, alumni employability, faculty quality and research performance were used as evaluation criteria.

Brazil

Among Brazilian institutions, 53 universities appear among the 2,000 universities in the ranking. The University of São Paulo (USP) was the one with the best position (109th).

The ranking of the 2023 edition reveals that 29 higher education institutions in the country suffered a drop in the annual evaluation. According to the publication itself, the main factor that worsened the evaluation of Brazilian universities in the general classification was the poor performance in research. The intense global competition from universities that have strong funding in science and technology was the differential in relation to Brazil. See the complete list of Brazilian universities and their rankings:

USP (overall position: 109)

Unicamp (344)

UFRJ (376)

Unesp (424)

UFRGS (467)

UFMG (503)

Unifesp (582)

UERJ (696)

Fiocruz (698)

UFSC (718)

UFPR (766)

UnB (857)

FGV (873)

UFPE (878)

CBPF (922)

UFV (936)

UFC (948)

UFSCar (949)

UFPel (961)

UFF (967)

UFRN (980)

UFABC (986)

UFJF (1012)

UFBA (1013)

UFSM (1043)

UFG (1059)

UFMS (1135)

UFPB (1199)

UFPA (1206)

UFES (1210)

UFSJ (1216)

UFU (1242)

UFLA (1258)

UNPE (1262)

EMU (1308)

UEL (1473)

UFPR (1478)

INPA (1490)

PUC-RS (1494)

UFS (1512)

PUC-RJ (1652)

IMPA (1662)

UFRPE (1645)

PUC-PR – (1701)

FURG (1705)

UFMT (1748)

UFTM (1774)

ITA (1842)

UFOP (1835)

UFAL (1838)

UFPI (1891)

UFCG (1902)

UFRJ (1914)

