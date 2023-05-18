A list prepared by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), a Saudi Arabian consultancy currently in the United Arab Emirates, evaluated more than 20,000 higher education institutions in the world and defined Harvard University as the best in the world.
20,531 universities from around the world were ranked and the 2,000 best placed made up the global list. Eight American universities appeared in the top 10 along with two English institutions. Check out:
+ Lula government releases R$ 2.44 billion for the budget of universities and federal institutes
+ Front in defense of Public Universities and Research Institutes is installed at Alesp
- Harvard University – USA
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology – USA
- Stanford University – USA
- University of Cambridge – England
- University of Oxford – England
- Princeton University – USA
- University of Chicago – USA
- Columbia University – USA
- University of Pennsylvania – USA
- Yale University – USA
The quality of education, alumni employability, faculty quality and research performance were used as evaluation criteria.
Brazil
Among Brazilian institutions, 53 universities appear among the 2,000 universities in the ranking. The University of São Paulo (USP) was the one with the best position (109th).
The ranking of the 2023 edition reveals that 29 higher education institutions in the country suffered a drop in the annual evaluation. According to the publication itself, the main factor that worsened the evaluation of Brazilian universities in the general classification was the poor performance in research. The intense global competition from universities that have strong funding in science and technology was the differential in relation to Brazil. See the complete list of Brazilian universities and their rankings:
- USP (overall position: 109)
- Unicamp (344)
- UFRJ (376)
- Unesp (424)
- UFRGS (467)
- UFMG (503)
- Unifesp (582)
- UERJ (696)
- Fiocruz (698)
- UFSC (718)
- UFPR (766)
- UnB (857)
- FGV (873)
- UFPE (878)
- CBPF (922)
- UFV (936)
- UFC (948)
- UFSCar (949)
- UFPel (961)
- UFF (967)
- UFRN (980)
- UFABC (986)
- UFJF (1012)
- UFBA (1013)
- UFSM (1043)
- UFG (1059)
- UFMS (1135)
- UFPB (1199)
- UFPA (1206)
- UFES (1210)
- UFSJ (1216)
- UFU (1242)
- UFLA (1258)
- UNPE (1262)
- EMU (1308)
- UEL (1473)
- UFPR (1478)
- INPA (1490)
- PUC-RS (1494)
- UFS (1512)
- PUC-RJ (1652)
- IMPA (1662)
- UFRPE (1645)
- PUC-PR – (1701)
- FURG (1705)
- UFMT (1748)
- UFTM (1774)
- ITA (1842)
- UFOP (1835)
- UFAL (1838)
- UFPI (1891)
- UFCG (1902)
- UFRJ (1914)
- UFAM (1939)
#Harvard #University #world #ranking #Brazil #top
Leave a Reply