A article posted by a neuropsychologist at McLean Hospital, affiliated with Harvard University revealed some of the keys to improve the mindIn the face of memory loss, surely these exercises will help you so continue reading.

The Harvard analysis found some simple recommendations to have a pruning memory and thus avoid not being able to remember old events and events that have just happened.

Although memory loss usually has among its causes, it can be lack of sleep, aging or stress, which impedes the ability to recall events over a period of time

The brain is a vital organ because it is in charge of regulating and coordinating every action we perform, as well as being responsible for human behavior, it maintains emotions and thoughts.

Although the brain is in charge of accumulating all the information, not everyone is used to training it to stay healthy, which is why it ends up being affected, so today we bring you some information that will surely help.

What are the tips to improve the mind?

For neuropsychologist Lydia Cho, the best option is to follow the criteria’Dracers‘ (in English), from Dr. James Ellison, former director of McLean’s geriatric psychiatry programSwank Foundation Chair in Memory Care and Geriatrics at the Swank Memory Care Center in Wilmington.

D. Disease managementnot smoking and maintaining altered blood pressure are factors in maintaining cognitive function.

Activity, cardiovascular exercise, as Cho says, “cardio can increase energy in the brain by improving oxygen and blood flow.”

No. Nutritiondo not leave for tomorrow what you can do today, start with a diet with fruits, vegetables, lean meats and whole grains, because you need to focus on maintaining physical and brain energy, for this, eat a good diet.

C. Cognitive stimulationIn this, it refers especially to challenging the brain, memory exercises, concentration, reasoning, problem solving, attention, and perception.

E. Commitmentthis refers to making those planned appointments of any kind, to get out of isolation.

A. Relaxationit is necessary to remain calm, read a book, meditate or perform any action that allows you to rest your brain.

D. Sleep, the brain eliminates toxins from the body during sleep, so you must have a set time to go to bed, stop using electronic devices, and sleep 8 hours.

We recommend you read:

Between the most prominent keys to help the cognitive system, Before mental operations, it is going out with loved ones, because it not only helps to increase the level of happiness, but also prolongs life.