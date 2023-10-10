Students from Harvard, one of the best universities in the world, published this Monday (9) a letter, which was signed by 34 student organizations from the educational institution, stating that Israel, attacked by the terrorist group Hamas last Saturday (7) , is the country responsible for the escalation of violence and war that is currently taking place in the Middle East.

In the letter, the students call Israel a “regime” and hold the country responsible for “all ongoing violence” in the region.

“Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematic land seizures to routine air raids, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints,” says an excerpt from the letter.

The students concluded the document by pointing out that it had been “written by a coalition of solidarity groups with Palestine.” They also said that for reasons of “the safety of the students” who signed the letter, their names and those of the organizations they are part of “were hidden”.

This Tuesday (10), information released by Reuters states that the document was written by groups linked to Jews for Liberation at Harvard and the Afro-American Resistance Organization.

Also according to Reuters, Claudine Gay, president of Harvard, along with other members of the institution’s board, issued a statement also on Monday saying they were “heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the Hamas attack that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend.” However, the superiors’ statement did not quote or condemn the pro-Palestinian letter issued by the institution’s students who blamed Israel for the war.

Alumni and members were outraged by the document

Former students and members of Harvard, recognized in the USA, were outraged by a letter that was released by the institution’s current students.

Former Harvard President Lawrence Summers stated on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that “in almost 50 years of Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned as I am today.”

According to him, “the inaction of Harvard’s leadership” allowed the institution to “remain, at best, neutral regarding the acts of terror perpetrated against the Jewish state of Israel.” Summers further stated that he was “disgusted” by the situation. .

Elise Stefanik, a Harvard graduate and current US Representative for the Republican Party, called the students’ letter “abhorrent and horrendous.”

Ted Cruz, US senator for the Republican Party, questioned the publication of the document when he wrote on his X profile “what the hell is wrong with Harvard?”.

“Faced with the choice between supporting Israel or supporting terrorists who are raping, kidnapping and killing thousands of women and children, 31 student groups choose the terrorists. Inflamed hatred and anti-Semitism are completely blinding them,” Cruz wrote.