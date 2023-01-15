Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

What do people need for a happy life? Researchers at Harvard University have been grappling with the question for decades. The secret should lie in the interpersonal relationships.

Boston – Research at Harvard University in the USA has been dealing with happiness for 85 years. Researchers have found that the secret to a happy life is interpersonal relationships. Lifelong personal connections in particular have an impact on health and emotional well-being, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Research on happiness: researchers accompany three generations

Happiness research is usually difficult because information about a person’s entire life is difficult to collect. That’s because people can’t remember their entire lives. Memories can fade, but they can also falsify. This makes such investigations difficult.

The scientists of the study chose a different method. They have followed 724 Boston men and more than 1,300 of their male and female descendants through three generations. In the 85 years of research, the test persons were examined, questioned and also visited at home by the scientists.

Harvard study: Interpersonal relationships are the key to a happy life

Searching for the recipe for happiness, researchers from Boston were surprised. Because a career, a healthy diet and sport made people only partially happy in the study. The primary focus was on interpersonal relationships. Good relationships with others “keep us healthier and happier,” according to researchers at the Institute for Research in Adult Development. Good relationships also have an influence on development in old age. According to a study, those who maintain good relationships in middle age are mentally and physically healthier in old age.

So close relationships lead to a happy life. In this regard, the researchers offer food for thought: How much time do we really spend with the most important people? Projections show that people spend more time with media than with loved ones over the course of a year. This includes television, radio and now, above all, the smartphone. If you are striving for a happy life, you should spend more time with the people you love. (hk)