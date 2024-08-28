FP: Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region Won’t Help Them Reclaim Crimea and Donbass

The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region will not help Kyiv to return Crimea and Donbass, according to Harvard University professor Stephen Walt. He is of this opinion expressed in a column for Foreign Policy.

In his opinion, Ukrainian losses in this direction may exceed Russian ones. In addition, even if Kyiv holds the occupied territory, this will not be a big bargaining chip due to the size of the states. According to the data cited by Walt, the Ukrainian Armed Forces occupy 0.0064 percent of the total area of ​​Russia, and the Russian Federation controls about 20 percent of Ukraine, including new regions.

According to him, Ukraine’s operation near Kursk should be viewed as a reason to start negotiations. “Ukraine’s recent military success should be viewed as an opportunity to start serious negotiations on a ceasefire, and not as an excuse to prolong a costly war that Ukraine may survive but is unlikely to win,” the article says.

Earlier, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated that Ukraine chose escalation with its attack on the Kursk region and removed questions about a peaceful end to the conflict.