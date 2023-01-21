Former IMF chief economist Rogoff compared Russia to Iran due to sanctions pressure

Harvard Institute professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kenneth Rogoff compared Russia to Iran because of sanctions pressure. He spoke about this during a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the broadcast is available on site Events.

The economist described the future of the Russian economy as a “giant Iran”. In addition, he suggested that such a number of sanctions restrictions would lead Russia to the situation that has been established in North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba. According to him, this threatens with “incredible poverty compared to what the Russians are used to.”

“I think here we should think about extending the sanctions, not about lifting them. There were few cases where sanctions changed the regime, but there were such examples. And I think South Africa is the most dramatic example. <...> I think we should think about it this way: an early military victory, long-term sanctions,” Rogoff said.

Earlier it became known that Russia and Iran will discuss a new way to circumvent Western sanctions through the creation of a navigable trade route with India. According to Moscow and Tehran, the new trade route will negate part of the sanctions effect and strengthen relations between the states. The plan is also a response to the US-proclaimed trade policy of shifting supply chains of goods to allied and friendly countries.