The president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, announced her resignation this Tuesday after being involved in the controversy for his statements last month about anti-Semitism before the US Congress and for recent accusations of plagiarism in his academic work.

Gay, Harvard's first black president, came under scrutiny for her handling of institutional communications surrounding the war between Israel and Hamas and indicated in a letter that His decision to resign responds to consultations with the center's governing body, which reiterated its support.

The former rector alludes to “tensions and divisions” that have “weakened the bonds of trust and reciprocity” in the university community, to “doubts” about her commitment against hate and her respect for school rigor, and declares herself “scared” by personal attacks “fueled by racial animosity.”

In the session of Congress held on December 5, in a context of tension in universities due to the war in Gaza, Gay was asked if calling for the genocide of the Jews violated the educational institution's rules, to which she responded that “it depended on the context.” which generated controversy.

Another rector present at that session, that of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, who responded to the aggressive interrogation of the legislators in terms similar to those of Gay, resigned from her position four days later.

Recently, The former rector was accused of plagiarism in her academic work, and on Monday she was the subject of a complaint to the university that demands an investigation. because the examples of material not properly cited would rise to fifty, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Harvard is the oldest university in the United States, founded in 1636.

In December, andHarvard's governing body said its review of Gay's work revealed examples of “inappropriate citation” but did not consider it misconduct. researcher, and the former rector herself requested corrections to two documents and is updating a dissertation to alleviate it, as indicated.

The body, in a letter, regretted Gay's resignation on Tuesday and explained that in view of the “escalation of controversy and conflict” at Harvard, which extends to the field of “higher education”, the leadership has sought to defend ” the best interest of the institution”.

“(We accept the resignation) with pain. Although President Gay has acknowledged mistakes and taken responsibility for them, it is also true that she has shown remarkable resilience in the face of sustained attacks. deeply personal,” he explained, while condemning the “disgusting and sometimes racist insults” he has received.

Gay, a political scientist, closes the shortest term in the history of the university after being named rector last July and will return as a teacher; She will be temporarily replaced in the position by Alan Garber, an economist and doctor who until now was academic head, the organization indicated.

EFE