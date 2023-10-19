University students condemned Israel’s attacks in a statement; businesspeople say the institution took a long time to recant

A group of businesspeople who sponsor the activities of Harvard University, in the United States, announced the end of the partnership after students at the institution issued a statement which holds Israel responsible for the war against the extremist group Hamas.

In the note, published on social media and signed by 30 student organizations, the students state that the events “they didn’t happen in a vacuum” and are the product of policies of the last two decades in which the population of Gaza lived in “an open-air prison”.

The text was published on October 8, the day after the invasion of Hamas militants in southern Israel. At an electronic music festival, a Palestinian massacre left at least 260 people dead, including 3 Brazilians.

Among the dissatisfied investors is the Wexner Foundation, led by the former CEO of Victoria’s Secrets Leslie Wexner, son of Russian Jewish immigrants. He announced the end of the partnership with Harvard on Monday (October 19, 2023). Wexner said the university was slow to take a stance against the student demonstration.

“We are shocked and disgusted by the disgraceful failure of Harvard leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stance regarding Israel’s barbaric murders of innocent civilians.”stated the foundation in a note sent to the university, according to CNN International.

Before Wexner, businesspeople from Harvard also announced cuts due to the institution’s slow response. Last Friday (Oct 13), Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer left the university’s executive board. He is the son of Sammy Ofer, one of the richest men in Israel until his death in 2011.