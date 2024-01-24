Biologist says that several works from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute contain duplicated or manipulated data

O Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said on Monday (January 22, 2024) that he will request the retraction of 6 scientific articles and the correction of another 31 after molecular biologist, Sholto David, published in his blog that some data from researchers linked to the entity were duplicated or had been manipulated. Affiliated with Harvard Medical School, the Institute is one of the most prestigious oncology centers in the world.

The investigation carried out by the center is ongoing and more work is under analysis. Some of the articles cited by the biologist have the center's CEO and president, Laurie Glimcher, as co-author. Another name mentioned is that of the operations director, William Hahn. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

The biologist said that researchers at the Institute manipulated images and data. He found articles with images that were stretched, obscured, or spliced. According to David, these changes suggest that the authors deliberately sought to deceive readers.

To reach the conclusions presented in his blog, David explained that he used a software of AI (artificial intelligence) image analysis. He also looked for errors manually, analyzing the articles, and verified what was pointed out by the AI.

“The presence of image discrepancies in an article is not evidence of the author's intent to deceive,” Barrett Rollins, chief scientific officer emeritus and chief research integrity officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said in a statement. “This conclusion can only be drawn after careful, fact-based examination, which is an integral part of our response. Our experience is that errors are often unintentional and do not rise to the level of misconduct”, he added.

“We are committed to a culture of responsibility and integrity. Therefore, each investigation is examined fully to ensure the strength of the scientific literature”, he added.

The investigation into the articles comes as Harvard University faces allegations of misconduct. In mid-2023, Harvard Business School placed professor Francesca Gino on administrative leave. She was accused of publishing works with falsified data.

Earlier this year, economist Claudine Gay to waive to the position of president of the university after a series of criticisms from politicians and the North American press at the end of 2023 due to signs of plagiarism in research and for alleged leniency with anti-Semitic students.